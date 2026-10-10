LG raises maximum age limit for nambardars in Ladakh from 60 to 63

Ladakh lieutenant governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has increased the maximum age limit for nambardars in the union territory from 60 to 63 years, enabling experienced community leaders to continue serving in their roles for a longer period. The decision is aimed at ensuring continuity in local administration, preserving institutional and traditional knowledge, and providing greater stability in community-level governance. (@lg_ladakh)

The decision follows a request made by the president of the All Ladakh Goba Association during an interaction between the LG and nambardars from different parts of Ladakh on October 3, at Lok Niwas. The association had sought the removal of the age limit of 60 years, provided the nambardars remained capable of discharging their responsibilities and continued to enjoy public support.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Rules, 1980, the term of office of a lambardar is five years or until the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier. Exercising the powers conferred under Section 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Act, 1972, read with Rule 16 of the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Rules, 1980, the LG has raised the maximum age limit to 63 years, while retaining the prescribed five-year term.

The decision is aimed at ensuring continuity in local administration, preserving institutional and traditional knowledge, and providing greater stability in community-level governance. It will also help address the practical challenges of replacing experienced nambardars in Ladakh’s remote villages and difficult terrain, while ensuring smoother administrative transitions.

“Nambardars are an important link between the administration and the people, particularly in Ladakh’s remote and geographically challenging areas. Their experience, knowledge of local traditions, and close connection with their communities are valuable assets. By rationalising the age limit, we seek to ensure continuity in grassroots governance and enable experienced community leaders to continue contributing,” the LG said.

Notably, nambardars or gobas play an important role as a bridge between the administration and local communities. The decision builds on the LG’s earlier initiative to enhance the monthly emoluments of nambardars from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000. The increase recognised their contribution to local administration and strengthened support for those who serve as a vital link between the government and the people.