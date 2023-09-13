LIC staffer dies after falling from 2nd floor of office building

A 52-year-old assistant executive engineer of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) died after falling from the second floor of the LIC’s building in Sector 17 on Tuesday. Police are yet to ascertain the reason for the fall and prima facie ruling out a suicide attempt. Station house officer of Sector 17 police station Rajiv Kumar, along with DSP Gurmukh Singh, visited the spot for inspection (iStock)

His wife told the police that her husband was suffering from diabetes and blood pressure issues. “According to his wife, her husband had fallen unconscious in the past when exposed to intense sunlight. The victim who had his office on the ground floor of the building was seen going up in an office lift. He was standing in the verandah on the second floor and there is a probability that he fainted after being exposed to the sunlight and fell down. The exact reason will be ascertained after autopsy,” a senior police officer said.

The incident happened around 11 am following which the staff in the office and passersby gathered at the spot. The victim who was lying in a blood pool was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the colleagues of the deceased ridiculed the possibility of suicide. “He was a jolly person and never shared any depression. There is a possibility that he slipped while inspecting wires hanging around the building,” a staff member said.

The victim is survived by a wife and two sons.

