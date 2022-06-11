Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviews preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for the ensuing annual Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage to south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 30.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments, principal secretary to L-G, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners concerned.

During the meeting, Sinha stressed that all the work of yatra arrangements should be completed within the set timeline. He also called upon the officials to ensure optimum use of technology to make the yatra safer and more convenient for the pilgrims.

Underlining the significance of the yatra, the Sinha instructed all senior officials to periodically inspect the security and every aspect of world-class arrangements, including transport, lodging, sanitation, electricity, water, communication, health, convenience shops, food courts, vending zones, etc. for Amarnath yatris.

Pertinently, this year, the government is introducing RFID system for pilgrims to track their movement en route to ensure their well-being, besides upgrading telecommunication channels to ensure better connectivity for the yatris.

Administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners briefed the L-G about the up-to-date status of yatra works within their jurisdiction.

It was informed that the maximum of the works is completed or near completion.

The divisional commissioner, Kashmir, apprised the meeting that around 7,500 registrations have already been done for pony service.

The deputy commissioner, Anantnag, apprised the chair that all the yatra-related works in his district shall be completed by June 15.

Similarly, deputy commissioner, Ganderbal, also briefed about the status of the completion of works. The up-to-date status of health facilities en route to the holy cave and progress in the establishment of the Tent City was also discussed at the meeting.

Sinha further issued directions for giving the highest priority to the cleanliness and convenience of the yatris.