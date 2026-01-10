Little has changed after Article 370 abrogation, says CM Omar

During his first visit to the holy city, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that little had changed on the ground after the abrogation of Article 370, contrary to the claims made at the time. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Interacting with the media during an event organised by NGO Phulkari Women of Amritsar in a hotel here, Abdullah said neither have incidents of violence decreased, nor has unemployment gone down, nor has terrorism been brought under control.

“All the promises made regarding peace, development, and progress have proved to be false,” he said, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and the blasts in Delhi.

The J&K CM said that post the Pahalgam attack, the government gradually tried to promote tourism, and improvement was witnessed in this respect. “Footfall of tourists has risen gradually, but this time we will not commit the mistake of fueling the surge in the number. We don’t want the tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir to be targeted,” he added.

Responding to a query regarding the Indus Water Treaty, he said, “This treaty has caused much loss to us. A considerable area of J&K is occupied by the Ranjit Sagar Dam. However, we did not get compensation for it. We got no benefit from this project. The Centre should take steps to ensure that we use the water of the rivers which are part of this treaty.”

He alleged that the central government wants to divide Jammu and Kashmir into separate states, which will put the future of the region at risk. “Ladakh has already suffered damage, and now Jammu and Kashmir is being pushed down the same path,” Abdullah said.