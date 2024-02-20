 Local court convicts former Sonepat wrestling coach in Feb 2021 murder case - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Local court convicts former Sonepat wrestling coach in Feb 2021 murder case

Local court convicts former Sonepat wrestling coach in Feb 2021 murder case

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Feb 20, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Former wrestling coach Sukhvinder convicted for killing six, including a couple and their child, at a wrestling arena in Rohtak. Co-accused found guilty. Sentencing on Feb 21.

A local court in Rohtak on Monday convicted former certified wrestling coach Sukhvinder for allegedly killing six persons, including a couple and their three-year-old, at a wrestling arena in Rohtak in February 2021.

Convict Sukhvinder Singh (HT Photo)
Convict Sukhvinder Singh (HT Photo)

The court also found his aide Manoj Kumar guilty of providing weapons to Sukhvinder.

The additional district and sessions judge Gagangeet Kaur convicted the accused. The sentence will be pronounced on February 21, till then the accused has been sent to Rohtak jail.

The accused, a certified coach from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, had killed six persons, including his colleague Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik, their three-year-old son, wrestling coaches- Satisk Kumar, Pradeep Malik and a national woman wrestler Pooja on February 12, 2021, over rivalry.

Another person Amarjeet Dalal was also injured.

“He first killed Pradeep Malik and then proceeded to kill Manoj Kumar and Satish in separate rooms. He killed Sakshi Malik and Pooja in the end,” the police officials said.

The accused was booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act.

