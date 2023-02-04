Locals stage protest at Dugri police station

Residents of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Dugri, along with joothe case virodhi, a local committee, held a protest march outside the police station on Friday morning.

The protestors accused police for adding sections of attempt to murder and sexual assault in the FIR lodged after scuffle between two neighbours.

Surinder Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, a protestor, stated that on December 21 last year, two neighbours had indulged in a scuffle over a minor issue. A local Vinod Kumar had called some labourers to get debris loaded in a trolley from the roof top of his house. The labourers were throwing the debris into the trolley from the rooftop, which damaged the scooter of neighbor Tusli Ram. Tusli Ram’s daughter objected to it and both the neighbours had indulged in a scuffle. The Dugri police lodged an FIR on January 5 on the statement of the woman, against the neighbours under different sections of causing hurt and rioting.

He added that on January 24 the police had added sections of sexual harassment and murder bid on the FIR. The entire locality had witnessed the incident and nothing sort of this had happened. Moreover, the complainant and her family too had thrashed the neighbors but the police did not register a case on them.

Further he added that they are protesting against biased action of police.

The protest continued for about half an hour after which the SHO inspector Madhu Bala pacified the protestors and assured reinvestigation in the matter.

ASI Pratap Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the complainant had produced some videos and CCTVs of the incident. On the basis of that evidence the police had added sections in the FIR.