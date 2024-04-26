Lok Sabha polls: Drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor worth ₹321 cr seized so far in Punjab
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said drugs worth ₹287.23 crore, unaccounted cash worth ₹6.89 crore, liquor (22.8 lakh litres) valued at ₹14.93 crore, precious metals and other items amounting to ₹12.46 crore were seized. The model code of conduct came into force on March 16.
Law enforcement agencies have seized drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor and valuables worth ₹321.51 crore in Punjab since the model code of conduct came into force last month for the Lok Sabha polls.
Amritsar district topped the list with seizures worth ₹60.3 crore.
Among the 24 enforcement agencies operating in the state, Punjab police made seizures worth ₹276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at ₹22.85 crore.
The state excise department seized goods worth ₹7.21 crore, the state goods and services tax department ₹5 crore, the customs department ₹4.37 crore, the income tax department ₹4.08 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau ₹1.76 crore.
Among districts, Tarn Taran accounted for ₹53.74 crore worth of seized goods and cash, followed by Ferozepur at ₹49.34 crore and Fazilka with ₹41.71 crore.