 Lok Sabha polls: Drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor worth ₹321 cr seized so far in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 26, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Law enforcement agencies have seized drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor and valuables worth 321.51 crore in Punjab since the model code of conduct came into force last month for the Lok Sabha polls.

Amritsar district topped the list with seizures worth 60.3 crore.

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said drugs worth 287.23 crore, unaccounted cash worth 6.89 crore, liquor (22.8 lakh litres) valued at 14.93 crore, precious metals and other items amounting to 12.46 crore were seized. The model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

Among the 24 enforcement agencies operating in the state, Punjab police made seizures worth 276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at 22.85 crore.

The state excise department seized goods worth 7.21 crore, the state goods and services tax department 5 crore, the customs department 4.37 crore, the income tax department 4.08 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau 1.76 crore.

Among districts, Tarn Taran accounted for 53.74 crore worth of seized goods and cash, followed by Ferozepur at 49.34 crore and Fazilka with 41.71 crore.

