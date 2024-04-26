Lok Sabha polls: Drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor worth 321 cr seized so far in Punjab

Law enforcement agencies have seized drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor and valuables worth ₹321.51 crore in Punjab since the model code of conduct came into force last month for the Lok Sabha polls. Among the 24 enforcement agencies operating in the state, Punjab police made seizures worth ₹ 276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at ₹ 22.85 crore. (HT File)

Amritsar district topped the list with seizures worth ₹60.3 crore.

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said drugs worth ₹287.23 crore, unaccounted cash worth ₹6.89 crore, liquor (22.8 lakh litres) valued at ₹14.93 crore, precious metals and other items amounting to ₹12.46 crore were seized. The model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

Among the 24 enforcement agencies operating in the state, Punjab police made seizures worth ₹276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at ₹22.85 crore.

The state excise department seized goods worth ₹7.21 crore, the state goods and services tax department ₹5 crore, the customs department ₹4.37 crore, the income tax department ₹4.08 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau ₹1.76 crore.

Among districts, Tarn Taran accounted for ₹53.74 crore worth of seized goods and cash, followed by Ferozepur at ₹49.34 crore and Fazilka with ₹41.71 crore.