{Losses from fire} Farmers to receive compensation soon: Saini

The Haryana government on Monday said that compensation will be provided to farmers whose standing crops were destroyed in recent field fires. Farmers will also receive assistance in the form of seeds and fertilisers for sowing the next crop. (HT File)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting on this issue with senior officials here and issued the instructions, taking serious note of the damage caused to crops and livestock by sudden fire outbreaks.

Affected farmers will be required to submit applications to their respective deputy commissioners to ensure prompt processing of compensation. In addition to financial aid, farmers will also receive assistance in the form of seeds and fertilisers for sowing the next crop.

“Our government stands with farmers in every situation,” Saini said, noting that recent fires have caused significant losses to crops, livestock, and property, leading to considerable hardship for farming families.

“The state government has decided to provide compensation to those affected by these incidents.”

The chief minister has also directed all deputy commissioners to compile detailed reports on fire-related incidents across districts.

Meanwhile, Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana said the chief minister’s “timely and sensitive” response reflects the state government’s firm commitment to protecting farmers’ interests in times of crisis. “This proactive step shows that our farmers are never alone in adversity,” said Rana, who on Sunday visited fire-hit villages in Kurukshetra district and interacted with affected farmers.

Over the past several days, unseasonal fire incidents have damaged standing crops, livestock, and rural properties across various parts of Haryana, causing widespread distress among farming communities.

Taking swift cognizance of the situation, the chief minister held a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat earlier on Monday and directed officials to implement relief measures without delay.