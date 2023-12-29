Low visibility as foggy conditions persist in Kashmir

Cold and foggy weather conditions continued in Kashmir valley on Thursday, affecting normal life in the region. The visibility was very low in the morning as fog enveloped Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, affecting traffic movement and businesses. Farmers work in a vegetable field on a cold and foggy morning in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The India Meteorological Department said that this was the fourth consecutive foggy day in parts of the Valley.

Kashmir’s harshest winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan”, began last week with the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point at multiple places.

While the day temperatures remain between 8°C to 12°C, the night temperatures continued to be below zero on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The southern Konibal area and Pahalgam tourist resort were the coldest at -6.5°C and -5.4°C respectively. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded a low of -2.6°C, the only place with temperature 3.6 notches higher than normal.

In Srinagar, the temperature was -3.3°C, around 1.2 notches below the normal for this time of the year.

The MeT update added said that the gateway to Kashmir in south, Qazigund recorded a minimum of -3.8°C and f Kokernag in south observed a low of -2°C. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of -4.3°C.

The MeT has forecast dry and foggy weather till the afternoon of December 31, with chances of light snowfall over higher reaches during the night of that day, bringing cheer to the enthusiasts planning to celebrate the New Year eve in the ski resort of Gulmarg.

The MeT has forecast snowfall from January 3. “On January 3 and 4, cloudy weather with light rain/snowfall is expected at isolated to scattered places,” a MeT update said.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21, followed by 20 days of comparatively less intense chill (Chilla-i-Khurd), and final 10 days of mild cold (Chill-e-Bache).