 LS polls: Committed to issuing timely NOCs to political parties, says Ludhiana ADC - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

LS polls: Committed to issuing timely NOCs to political parties, says Ludhiana ADC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 22, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Major Amit Sareen said the political parties need to apply for permission for organising public meetings, rallies, processions, and use of loudspeakers besides use of vehicles for poll campaigns, door-to-door canvassing, posters, hoardings and pamphlet distribution

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Major Amit Sareen on Thursday said the administration was committed to timely issuance of no objection certificates/permissions to political parties regarding rallies, processions, meetings etc. for the Lok Sabha elections.

Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen asked the officers to ensure that all applications are dealt with sincerely and timely to facilitate the political parties. (HT File Photo/For reference)
Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen asked the officers to ensure that all applications are dealt with sincerely and timely to facilitate the political parties. (HT File Photo/For reference)

Presiding over a meeting with the officials of various departments, including police, electricity, PWD, transport and fire brigade among others for streamlining the process of issuing permissions/NOCs, Sareen said the administration would accord permission to political parties within prescribed time frame.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said the political parties need to apply for permission for organising public meetings, rallies, processions, and use of loudspeakers besides use of vehicles for poll campaigns, door-to-door canvassing, posters, hoardings and pamphlet distribution. He said each department must appoint a dedicated nodal officer for promptly granting permissions, so that the political parties do not face any kind of issue.

Sareen asked the officers to ensure that all applications are dealt with sincerely and timely to facilitate the political parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / LS polls: Committed to issuing timely NOCs to political parties, says Ludhiana ADC
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On