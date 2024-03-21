LS polls: Committed to issuing timely NOCs to political parties, says Ludhiana ADC

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Major Amit Sareen on Thursday said the administration was committed to timely issuance of no objection certificates/permissions to political parties regarding rallies, processions, meetings etc. for the Lok Sabha elections. Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen asked the officers to ensure that all applications are dealt with sincerely and timely to facilitate the political parties. (HT File Photo/For reference)

Presiding over a meeting with the officials of various departments, including police, electricity, PWD, transport and fire brigade among others for streamlining the process of issuing permissions/NOCs, Sareen said the administration would accord permission to political parties within prescribed time frame.

He said the political parties need to apply for permission for organising public meetings, rallies, processions, and use of loudspeakers besides use of vehicles for poll campaigns, door-to-door canvassing, posters, hoardings and pamphlet distribution. He said each department must appoint a dedicated nodal officer for promptly granting permissions, so that the political parties do not face any kind of issue.

Sareen asked the officers to ensure that all applications are dealt with sincerely and timely to facilitate the political parties.