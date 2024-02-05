 Ludhiana: 12-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run, friend critical - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 12-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run, friend critical

Ludhiana: 12-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run, friend critical

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 06, 2024 05:00 AM IST

A 12-year-old boy died while his friend suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run case, after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike near Ramgarh area of Chandigarh road on Sunday night. The police said that the duo was riding the bike on the wrong side at the time of the mishap.

The police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the vehicle. (HT)
The victim is a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh. His friend Ashu, 22, suffered serious injuries.

ASI Varinderjit Singh, in-charge Ramgarh police post, said that the duo had gone to a dhaba on a bike to have dinner on Sunday night. After having food, they were supposed to return home, however they took the bike on the wrong side of the highway. Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle hit their bike. The duo fell down on the road. While the boy died on the spot, passersby took Ashu to the Ludhiana civil hospital.

The ASI said that sensing the critical condition of Ashu, the doctors here referred him to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.

