Ludhiana: 18 samples taken from fertiliser godowns

Flying squads of the agriculture and farmers' welfare department conducted inspection of godowns of various companies and their dealers on Friday. The aim was to prevent illegal hoarding, black marketing of fertilisers and tagging of unnecessary chemicals with DAP and other fertilisers.

The four squads, led by joint director of agriculture (inputs) Gurjit Singh Brar, collected 12 samples of fertilisers and six of pesticides. Brar emphasised that agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian had issued strict instructions to the department to monitor fertiliser hoarding and ensure seamless availability of DAP, high-quality fertilisers, seeds and pesticides, while also taking action against violators.

Chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh has directed the fertiliser and pesticide dealers in the district to sell only high-quality products to farmers.

Present during the inspection were Jagdev Singh, Raminder Singh, Gaurav Dhir, Bakhshish Singh Randhawa, Jashkanwal Singh, Sukhvir Singh, Manjit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Harmandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Karamjit Singh, Veerpal Kaur, Sandeep Singh, Sartaj Singh, Kulwant Singh and Gagandeep Singh among others.