 Ludhiana: 2 assailants barge into home, hack 19-year-old to death
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
Ludhiana: 2 assailants barge into home, hack 19-year-old to death

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 03, 2024 10:43 PM IST

Prem Paswan was the first to find the body lying in a pool of blood. He put the body in a cycle rickshaw with the help of neighbours and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival

Two bike-borne assailants barged into a 19-year-old’s home in Dugri on Wednesday and hacked him to death at Peeran Wali Gali in Dugri.

Shravan Kumar, victim (HT Photo)
Shravan Kumar, victim (HT Photo)

Officials said the accused stabbed the victim in the neck multiple times in his neck and fled from the spot. The victim, Shravan Kumar, was alone at home at the time of the incident. 

On being informed, the Dugri police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police suspected some rivalry behind the murder and formed several teams for the arrest of the accused. 

The police have booked two unidentified accused on murder charges.

Prem Paswan was the first to find the body lying in a pool of blood. He put the body in a cycle rickshaw with the help of neighbours and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

Paswan said his family has been living in a rented house in Dugri for quite some time. Hailing from Bihar, he has four daughters and two sons. All four daughters are married and his two sons live with him. Paswan earns a living by running a makeshift shop and his son used to assist him in running the family by selling daily-use goods. 

Paswan said that on Wednesday afternoon, Shravan was alone at home and he was at his shop. He returned home in the afternoon for lunch and was shocked to see his son’s body lying in a pool of blood with multiple wounds inflicted by sharp-edged weapons on his neck. 

Prem Paswan added that when the police scanned the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot and they found two assailants fleeing on a bike after executing the crime.  

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ashok Kumar said police have identified the assailants and several teams have been formed for their arrest. The reason behind the murder would be ascertained after the arrest of the accused. 

Ludhiana: 2 assailants barge into home, hack 19-year-old to death
