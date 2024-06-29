Ludhiana: 2 bike lifters in police net, 27 vehicles recovered

The Sarabha Nagar police arrested two persons for stealing scooters and motorcycles from crowded areas. The police have recovered 21 stolen bikes and six scooters from their possession. The accused were involved in vehicle lifting for the past three months. The accused of vehicle lifting in the custody of Sarabha Nagar police in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)

The accused have been identified as Karamjeet Singh Mani, 35, of Mohalla Mai Jeena, Jagraon, and Anuragdeep Singh, 21, of Jagraon.

The duo was apprehended in the Sarabha Nagar area following a tip-off. Inspector Paramvir Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, stated that the police had received secret information about the activities of the accused, which led to their arrest.

According to the inspector, the accused used to travel to Ludhiana from Jagraon by bus, scouting for two-wheelers parked in public places. Using a master key, they would steal the vehicles and drive them back to Jagraon where they would remove the registration number plates to avoid detection.

“The police discovered that the stolen vehicles were sold to labourers at a cheaper price,” the police said.

“We have recovered 21 bikes and six scooters so far. Karamjeet Singh Mani has a history of criminal activities with eight FIRs lodged against him for theft, drug peddling, and illicit liquor smuggling,” he added.

A case has been registered against both accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.