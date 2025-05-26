Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Ludhiana: 2 minors held with heroin in Jagraon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 26, 2025 05:14 AM IST

According to CIA incharge inspector Kikkar Singh, the police team was conducting routine patrolling at Mat Chowk, Ghalib Kalan, when they received a tip-off about the suspects

The CIA staff of Ludhiana Rural police arrested two minors from Ferozepur on Monday for smuggling heroin into Jagraon. The duo was caught with 25 gm of heroin while attempting to deliver the contraband on a motorcycle.

Police said the accused, who earlier worked with their father, got addicted to narcotic capsules. (HT photo for representation)

According to CIA incharge inspector Kikkar Singh, the police team was conducting routine patrolling at Mat Chowk, Ghalib Kalan, when they received a tip-off about the suspects. Acting swiftly, a naka was set up near Gurusar Kaunke on Moga Road, where the bike-borne minors were intercepted. A search led to the recovery of heroin from their possession.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the juveniles were acting on behalf of a Ferozepur-based drug smuggler. They confessed to delivering heroin in Moga and other areas and were being paid between 1,500 and 2,000 per delivery.

Inspector Kikkar Singh said, “We have leads about the smuggler and he will be arrested soon, which may result in a larger drug recovery.”

Police added that the accused, who earlier worked with their father, got addicted to narcotic capsules. Driven by addiction and lured by money, they began working for the smuggler, admitting they did so out of greed.

