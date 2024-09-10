Ludhiana: 2 years on, MC yet to replace damaged expansion joints

Despite the need to replace the damaged expansion joints on the elevated road along the Old GT Road, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has not yet replaced it. These joints, important for the safety of commuters, connect the Jagraon Bridge to the Buddha Nullah Bridge near the Chand Cinema. Over the years, its condition has worsened, posing serious risks to those who use this road daily. A damaged expansion joint on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Two years ago, the MC had initiated plans to replace 32 expansion joints on one side of the road, with a budget of ₹32 lakh. However, senior officials halted the project, citing the ongoing construction on the Ferozepur elevated road as the reason for the delay. The road itself has 64 expansion joints, and the project was meant to address one side at a time. Despite the work order being issued, no progress has been made.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a city-based activist, warned that neglecting the repair of these joints could lead to severe structural damage. “When dirt and debris accumulate around the expansion joints, it loses its ability to expand and contract, leading to cracks or distortions. This affects the bridge’s structural integrity and shortens its lifespan. The MC must repair the joints in phases, like NHAI did at the Dholewal Bridge,” he said.

Jasvinder Singh, a daily commuter, said, “Crossing these joints at slow speed feels like navigating an obstacle course, and at high speed, it’s like a jolt to both the vehicle and our backs.”

Ramneet Kaur, another commuter, emphasised the safety concerns. “The joints have sunk below road level, creating dangerous gaps. These are especially hazardous for pregnant women,” she added.

MC executive engineer Harjit Singh acknowledged the issue, stating that the project was delayed due to traffic concerns but promised that work would begin soon. He is awaiting clearance from the traffic police to proceed with the installation of the new joints.