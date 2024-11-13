Ludhiana: 22-year-old booked for raping minor neighbour

The Ladhowal police registered a case on Wednesday against a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl living in the same neighbourhood, officials said. The matter came to the fore on Tuesday night when the minor’s brother did not find her on her bed and started looking for her. Officials said he traced her to the accused’s house in Ladhowal, Ludhiana. On being asked, the girl narrated her ordeal to her brother. (HT Photo)

The minor alleged the accused had been sexually assaulting her for the past three months and threatened her to keep mum.

The matter came to the fore on Tuesday night when the minor’s brother did not find her on her bed and started looking for her.

Officials said he traced her to the accused’s house. On being asked, the girl narrated her ordeal to her brother.

Ladhowal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harpreet Singh said that a rape case has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on to arrest him.