Ludhiana: 3 masked miscreants attack 70-yr-old man, flee with scooter

Three masked men allegedly attacked a 70-year-old man and fled with his scooter near Lal Kothi in Model Town around 9.30 pm on Saturday. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, while the victim suffered multiple injuries in the assault. A CCTV grab of the incident. (HT Photo)

The victim, Devraj Hans, a resident of Harnam Nagar, said he was travelling from his son’s Punjabi footwear shop in Model Town to meet a friend when the three men followed him on a motorcycle.

According to Devraj, the accused suddenly kicked his scooter, causing him to fall on the road. One of them then got off the motorcycle and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and the trio then fled with his scooter.

Devraj said he had purchased the scooter around eight months ago.

According to police, CCTV footage shows the three men following Devraj before attacking him at a relatively dark stretch and fleeing with the scooter. The footage is now being examined to identify the accused, police said.

Investigation officer Hardyal Singh said, “The Model Town police have registered a case against unidentified accused under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. Police teams are examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.”