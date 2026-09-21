PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) fire brigade on Sunday widened its ongoing fire-safety crackdown beyond PG accommodations, hostels and coaching centres to scrap shops and godowns, ordering the closure of 20 establishments in Wadgaon Budruk, Nhe and Dhayari for allegedly operating without mandatory fire-safety and other civic permissions. PMC shuts 20 establishments, widens fire-safety crackdown to scrap godowns

The action came on the third consecutive day of inspections ordered by PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram following a citywide drive to identify establishments operating without adequate fire-safety arrangements and mandatory permissions.

According to the fire brigade, 13 PG accommodations and seven scrap-material shops and godowns were found lacking various mandatory permissions, including fire-safety systems. Officials also flagged issues relating to BDP zoning, narrow access roads, authorised electricity supply, drainage and property-tax assessment.

“Establishments being operated without fire-safety measures and without the required permissions will face strict action and will be closed in this manner,” chief fire officer Ganesh Sonune said.

The latest inspections also brought to the fore the fire risk posed by scrap storage and processing units operating from tin sheds in residential areas. Officials said several such premises were found storing large quantities of plastic, paper, steel and iron scrap, bags, paper and other combustible material without adequate safety arrangements or fire-fighting systems.

Ram said, “These establishments will reopen only after being 100% compliant with all the rules. Students’ safety cannot be compromised.”