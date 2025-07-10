Ludhiana: 3 new Covid cases take tally to 101 in district

The Covid-19 tally in the district reached 101 with three new positive cases reported on Wednesday. The cases include a 32-year-old man and two women — one 29-year-old and the other 48. All of these have been reportedly only mily symptomatic and in home isolation. Four new cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday. The health department called on the public to continue ensuring precautions like wearing masks in crowded places. (HT photo for presentation)

Of the total 101 cases reported so far, only 11 are positive at present. While eight of these are in home isolation, three patients are hospitalised. All the hospitalised patients are on level 1 care without oxygen support and said to be stable, as per the health officials. As many as 87 have recovered and three have died of infection so far.

The recent coronavirus surge in the district began in late May. While the cases went up to nine new on some days in mid June, there has been a steady fall in new cases being reported daily. Last week, the cases fell to only six compared to 23 cases reported a week earlier.

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said, “We have seen that the strain in this surge was very mild. Only a handful of those who turned positive had symptoms, and they recovered very quickly. The deaths were also more due to comorbidities suffered by patients.”

State nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “This was not a wave like the ones we had in 2020, 2021 and 2022. This was a transient surge. And looking at the number of cases now compared to two weeks ago; it seems that this surge is past its peak.”

However, Dr Sheetal cautioned that the situation needed to be seen in the coming month or so to draw better conclusions. Meanwhile, the health department called on the public to continue ensuring precautions like wearing masks in crowded places and reaching out to doctors at the earliest if they experience fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty in breathing.