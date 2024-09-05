Ludhiana: 3 years on, Sector-32 health centre far from ready

The community health centre (CHC) in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, is far from ready even three years after the work began. The work on the community health centre in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, began in November 2021 and was initially scheduled to be completed within two years. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The construction of the CHC being built at a cost of ₹5 crore began in November 2021.

The centre, spread across two acres, is slated to have two floors.

The ground floor covers 8,673 square yards and first is spread in 4,853 square yards. The facility is designed to include a senior citizen club, a computer centre, a sewing center, a hall, three toilets and two rooms. A multi-purpose hall across 7,203 square feet is also in the plans.

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials claim that only 20% of physical work remains, mainly involving the rooms and toilets. The officials put forth this claim during a recent housing committee meeting in Chandigarh.

The locals, however, allege that the ground reality is a far cry from the claims.

Former MLA and district Congress president Sanjay Talwar expressed concern over the delay.

“The project was initiated during my tenure, and it should have been completed by now. It was initially scheduled to be finished within two years, but the deadline was extended. The government must prioritise completing such projects,” he said.

GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi said, “I have spoken to several companies that are willing to take over the centre, bear the operational costs and train students at the facility.”

He added that he was hopeful that the centre will be operational soon.