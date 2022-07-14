Ludhiana: 39 hotels told to submit property tax returns filed since 2013
After tightening the noose on hospitals for tax evasion, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has turned its attention towards hotels in the city.
MC recently inspected 39 hotels under Zone D and directed owners to submit property tax returns filed since 2013-2014. Most of these hotels are in Jawahar Nagar camp area near the bus stand.
The authorities will cross check details of the covered area of the hotel premises shared by the owners and whether the tax returns have been filed under commercial category.
An MC official said that property tax is paid on self-assessment basis and calculated as per the covered area. He added that to evade tax, some building owners declare lesser covered area. Some owners also file returns under the residential category, tax rates of which are lower than commercial category, the official said.
MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon stated that 100% penalty will be imposed on owners who are found guilty of tax evasion.
The remaining hotels falling under Zone D will also be checked in the coming time and similar action will be taken against defaulters, added Sekhon.
Earlier, the civic body had cross-checked tax returns of over 150 hospitals in the city, and caught around two dozen owners for tax evasion. A penalty (including tax evaded and 100% penalty) of over ₹80 lakh had been imposed.
-
Drug peddler nabbed with 1.25kg heroin in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: A team of the special task force, Ludhiana range, nabbed a drug peddler with recovered 1.25kg of heroin in Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana. Narinder Singh, alias Manna (40), of MIG Colony near was arrested from Surjit Colony at 33 Feet Road following a tip-off. STF, Ludhiana range, DSP Devinder Kumar said police received a tip-off that the accused were leaving from the residence of his friend Rajwant Kaur, alias Komal, of Surjit Colony for supplying heroin to his customers.
-
Human trafficking suspected: 4 girls missing from labourers’ colony in Ludhiana
In a suspected case of human trafficking, four girls aged between 13 and 15 have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from a heavily populated colony near Bhagwan Chowk in Industrial Area B. The victims are children of migrant labourers from Nepal . A 50- year-old woman, whose daughter and niece are missing, said all four girls worked as domestic helps and were spotted standing together in the colony on Sunday evening.
-
Reducing road mishaps: 26 black spots identified in Prayagraj, 10 rectified
Following recent orders of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for taking steps to bring down road accident fatalities in the state, the Prayagraj police are busy making efforts in this direction in the district. Holagarh turning is the most dangerous black spot identified so far. “Efforts to make these sites less prone to road accidents are well on their way,” say officials of the Prayagraj traffic police department.
-
Centralised portal for admission to Punjab govt colleges launched
The Punjab government on Wednesday launched the centralised portal for admissions to government colleges of the state affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The common admission platform for candidates will serves as a central hub for applicants for their end-to-end admission journey and students will be able to file single application form for applying admission in multiple colleges and courses.
-
Ludhiana: Stopped from playing loud music, man bludgeons father to death, arrested
The Hathur police have nabbed a 25-year-old man for bludgeoning Karam's father to death at Lakha village in Jagraon on Monday night after being stopped from playing loud music. At around 9:30 pm on Monday, Karam started playing loud music, to which Jahis father Jagroop Singh Jupa, 55bjected and they got into an argument. The victim's elder son Davinder Singh and Jagroop ran outside the house, but Karam chased down his father and bludgeoned him to death on the spot.
