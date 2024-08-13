Ludhiana: 5 inmates injured in brawl at Shimlapuri juvenile home

At least five inmates of the Shimlapuri juvenile observation home were taken to the civil hospital after being injured in a brawl that broke out at the facility on Tuesday morning. Officials said two of the victims suffered injuries on the head. At least five inmates of the Shimlapuri juvenile observation home were taken to the civil hospital after being injured in a brawl that broke out at the facility on Tuesday morning. (HT File)

According to an official from the observation home, the brawl took place between inmates of two barracks when they were in the common area after breakfast.

“The inmates from the barracks on the ground floor and first floor were out after breakfast. We heard noises and found that both the groups were engaged in a brawl,” said the jail official.

The inmates are in the common area thrice for meals every day and 15-20 minutes after the food.

Emergency medical officer (EMO) Dr Sunita, who was on duty when the injured were brought to civil hospital, said the injuries were not serious.

The imamates were sent back to the home shortly after their wounds were stitched and bandaged.

Observation home superintendent Kamaljeet Singh said they filed a complaint regarding the brawl at the Shimlapuri police station.

Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Singh said, “The observation home has filed a complaint against a few inmates for the brawl and damaging property.”

“We will investigate the matter,” he added.