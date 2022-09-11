Ludhiana | 7 months on, three booked for Arya Mohalla man’s suicide

Seven months after a resident of Arya Mohalla ended his life, police booked three persons for abetment on the complaint of his wife.

The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla, his brother Rajinder Singh and another accused Suraj Parkash of Jalpat Nagar.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she had left for her parents’ house after her husband’s death.

She recently came to know that her husband had been lured into investing money in a business started by the trio. He had allegedly sold a plot in Jassian village, and invested ₹15 lakh into the business of the accused.

When he later asked the accused for his share, they threatened him. The woman said that this drove her husband to take the extreme step.

He died by suicide on February 15.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Seeta Ram, the investigating officer, said the woman had filed a complaint on Friday following which they registered the FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt has been launched for the arrest of the accused.