Ludhiana | 7 months on, three booked for Arya Mohalla man’s suicide
The accused in Arya Mohalla man’s suicide have been identified as Bhupinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla, his brother Rajinder Singh and another accused Suraj Parkash of Jalpat Nagar, Ludhiana
Seven months after a resident of Arya Mohalla ended his life, police booked three persons for abetment on the complaint of his wife.
The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla, his brother Rajinder Singh and another accused Suraj Parkash of Jalpat Nagar.
The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she had left for her parents’ house after her husband’s death.
She recently came to know that her husband had been lured into investing money in a business started by the trio. He had allegedly sold a plot in Jassian village, and invested ₹15 lakh into the business of the accused.
When he later asked the accused for his share, they threatened him. The woman said that this drove her husband to take the extreme step.
He died by suicide on February 15.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Seeta Ram, the investigating officer, said the woman had filed a complaint on Friday following which they registered the FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt has been launched for the arrest of the accused.
Decongesting Lucknow: CP shares plan to streamline traffic in, around city
Traffic congestion in and around Lucknow city will soon be streamlined by taking a host of measures, Lucknow commissioner of police SB Shiradkar said on Saturday. “We are working on a long-term plan to decongest traffic of Lucknow which will require consistent and continuous efforts,” the CP emphasised. The CP said that the LMC is exploring ways to create temporary parking spaces in free areas around the city.
Ludhiana | Shop owners pour scorn on MC for failing to act against encroachments despite court orders
At a time when shopkeepers and street vendors in Pink Plaza market (Chaura Bazar) are at loggerheads over the installation of vends near the market entry, the municipal corporation has been facing flak over its failure to act against encroachments even after the court of SDM ordered the civic body to remove the same. Chairperson of the market association Ashwani Kumar and president Rubal Dhall said earlier, the vends were installed in Chaura Bazar.
Education, discipline, character above skill development, says Shiv Khera in Lucknow
“Skill development is necessary but what is even more important is the right education with discipline and superior character. It is better to be uneducated than ill-educated,” said motivational speaker and author Shiv Khera. “It is a teacher's responsibility to provide the best education possible to their students,” he said. Shiv Khera, 61 also mentioned Guru Nanak, Dayanand Sarswati, and Vivekanand, and asked teachers to learn from their teachings and incorporate them into their teaching process.
Gorakhpur meet on NEP discusses emergence of new India
When India holds centenary celebrations of its independence, the country would have emerged as a well-developed country and students from various parts of the world would be coming here for higher studies. Those were the thoughts of Anil Sahasrabudhe, the former president of the All India Technical Educational Council, here, on Saturday as he spoke at a seminar on 'Role of New Education Policy in emergence of new India'.
Ludhiana MC demolishes 7 shops being built in residential area
Facing flak over rising commercial activities in residential areas, the municipal corporation demolished seven illegal under-construction shops in the residential area of Kundanpuri. The civic body officials said the building inspector came to know about the violation during routine inspection of the area, following which notice was served to owners.
