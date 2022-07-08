Ludhiana | AirAsia India Ltd penalised for changing flight schedule
Air Asia India Limited has been directed to pay a compensation of ₹10,000 to a flyer for the inconvenience caused by the change in the schedule of flights.
Submitting their complaint to the district consumer disputes redressal commission, Naveen Singla, his wife Deepika Singla and son Swapan Singla of Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, accused Air Asia India Limited, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Air Asia, Barhad, Anuvrat Bhavan, New Delhi (both referred to as opposite parties), of mental and financial harassment.
On September 26, 2018, the complainants had booked air tickets through an online platform for travelling from Amritsar to Singapore on October 25, 2018 with return journey from Singapore to Amritsar on November 1, 2018.
The opposite parties accepted the request of the complainants and received the booking amount of ₹26,313, following which, they received a communication from that their booking was confirmed.
On October 16, 2018, the complainants received an email notification from the opposite parties disclosing that the date and time of the flight were rescheduled.
According to the new schedule, the return flight was on November 2, 2018 with departure time of 11.30pm from Singapore to Kuala Lampur, instead on November 01, 2018 at 2.05pm. Thus, there was a delay of 33 hours.
Moreover, the complainants had to wait for a period of over seven hours for the flight from Kuala Lampur to Amritsar.
The complainant served a legal notice dated October 24, 2018, requesting the opposite parties not to change their earlier schedule.
It was further made clear to the opposite parties that if they fail to retain the original schedule of return flight, they would be liable to compensate the complainant. It was alleged that the rescheduling of the flight had put extra financial burden on the complainants and caused mental harassment.
Since the opposite parties remained absent from the proceedings, the case proceeded against exparte.
The commission however observed, “The complainants have claimed that they spent a sum of ₹14,000 for hotel stay from November 01, 2018 to November 02, 2018 and also had to incur extra expenses as the time gap between the connecting flight was also widened with the result, the complainants had to wait for an extra time at Kuala Lampur Airport. However, in this regard, the complainant has not placed on record any hotel invoice regarding his over stay at Singapore. In any case, with the rescheduling of the flight, a lot of inconvenience and harassment must have been caused to the complainants.”
The commission further pronounced, “In these circumstances, in our considered view, it would be just and proper if the opposite parties are made to pay a composite cost of ₹10,000 to the complainants for having caused inconvenience to the complainant. ”
-
U.P. has exceeded payment of dues by 55%: Cane development minister
The cane development minister, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary said that the state government exceeded the 100-day target of cane dues payments to farmers by 55%. Chaudhary said this at a press conference on Friday he held with his junior colleague, Sanjay Gangwar, the minister of state, the cane development. Chaudhary said that the government paid Rs 1,76,686 crore to farmers in five years which is a record payment in such a short duration of time.
-
Droupadi Murmu invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee, U.P’s heritage, Yogi Adityanath says party barriers falling
National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu invoked Jana Sangh co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and referred to Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage besides its contribution to the freedom struggle while seeking support for her campaign at a meeting of lawmakers of the BJP and its allies in Lucknow on Friday. Speaking at the same meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to all the lawmakers to support Murmu.
-
Alt News co-founder case: Custody of Zubair sought by Sitapur police put off
The six-day custody remand sought by Sitapur police of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, 33, in connection with the FIR lodged in Sitapur district, has been postponed. This follows the Supreme Court granting him a five-day conditional bail in the same matter. In all likelihood, Zubair will now be handed over to the Delhi police to aid in the investigation of an FIR lodged in Delhi, police officials said on Friday.
-
Agniveers from U.P.: Army to hold recruitment rallies in state from Aug 10
The stage is set for the recruitment of Agniveers from Uttar Pradesh into the Indian Army. The Bareilly region will be the first to witness a recruitment rally, starting from August 10 and going up to September 13. Public relations officer, Shantanu Pratap Singh, defence said Meerut will be next in line to witness a recruitment rally which will start from September 20 onwards. The rally will conclude on October 10.
-
Balrampur murder: HC Lucknow bench rejects bail plea of ex-MP Rizwan Zaheer
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected bail application of former MP from Balrampur district Rizwan Zaheer who was allegedly involved in murder of Rizwan Zaheer's political rival Firoz Ahmad alias Pappu in January this year. “The bail application is accordingly rejected,” the court said. Firoz Ahmad, former nagar panchayat chairman, Balrampur, was murdered on January 4, 2022 in Balrampur.
