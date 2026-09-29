Ludhiana: American Bully attacks teen, owners booked

An 18-year-old man was injured after an American Bully attacked him while he was on his way to a gym in the Daba area on Saturday. Daba police have booked the dog’s owners, brothers Aman and Raman, after the victim alleged that the animal had been left loose outside their house. Family members of the accused came out after hearing the commotion and tried to control the dog. (HT File)

According to the complaint, Arpit Aggarwal, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar on Daba-Lohara Road, was passing the house of the accused when he spotted the dog outside. The dog suddenly attacked him, caught his leg and pulled him to the ground. Family members of the accused came out after hearing the commotion and tried to control the dog. However, the animal allegedly did not release Aggarwal, following which the family members used sticks to make it let go of him.

Aggarwal told police that the incident was not the first involving the dog. He alleged that the same American Bully had earlier attacked his maternal uncle, Pankaj Sood, and bitten him on the leg.

Following Aggarwal’s complaint, Daba police have registered a case against Aman and Raman under Sections 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The two accused are brothers and residents of Guru Nanak Nagar on Daba-Lohara Road, according to the police complaint.

ASI Resham Singh said a probe is on.