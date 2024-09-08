 Ludhiana: Baseball tourney to start from Sept 11 - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Baseball tourney to start from Sept 11

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 08, 2024 10:02 PM IST

The Punjab Baseball Association is set to organise the 12th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship starting from Wednesday, September 11.

The Punjab Baseball Association is set to organise the 12th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship starting from Wednesday, September 11. The girls’ matches will be held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School in Gill, Ludhiana on September 11 and 12, 2024. The boys’ matches will take place at Jiwan Mal Government Senior Secondary School in Zira, Ferozepur, on September 13 and 14, 2024.

Training camp for 23 players, boys and girls underway at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill in Ludhiana on Sunday, September 08, 2024. (HT Photo)
A training camp for the Ludhiana teams, both boys and girls, is being conducted at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, which started on Saturday and will continue till Tuesday.

As many as 23 girls were selected from various schools in Ludhiana district including, Ashika, Gurpreet Kaur, Manpreet, Sanchi, Soni, Sonali, Jasmeet, Harjas, Neha, Sandeep, Navjot, Asha, Shanti, Simran, Alisha, Ritu, Sadhna, Vaishnavi, Nilaruna, Sadiksha, Prabhjot, Muskan and Gurkiran Kaur.

Similarly, 23 boys were selected from different schools in Ludhiana including Shivam, Dheeraj, Sunil Kumar, Sukhwant, Prince, Durgesh, Akash, Ravjot, Krishana, Adarsh, Pradoom, Tejas, Divjot, Talwinder, Aryan, Mantekvir, Gurasees, Surjeet, Arnish, Ritik, Birinder, Gurtaj and Dilpreet.

The final team of 18 players, boys and girls, will be announced on Tuesday.

