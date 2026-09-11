Ludhiana: Birthday bash brawl leaves youth with bullet wound in leg

A 21-year-old man suffered a bullet injury to his leg after a fellow guest at his friend’s birthday party opened fire at him following an argument, police said. The incident took place near Pakhowal Road on Thursday. Firing follows altercation at victim’s friend’s birthday celebration near Pakhowal Road; cops launch probe. (HT)

Police have booked the owner of an eatery, Sonu, Guri and some unidentified persons in connection with the case following the complaint of the injured man, Jatin, a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

According to the police complaint, Jatin had gone to attend his friend Prince’s birthday celebration when an argument broke out between Prince and some youths at the venue. The altercation soon escalated into an assault, during which Guri pulled out a weapon and fired a shot at Jatin. The bullet struck him in the leg, leaving him injured.

The accused allegedly fled the spot after the firing, the victim told police.

ASI Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “We are probing the case and examining the other accused to ascertain their individual roles in the assault and shooting. We are also verifying the circumstances leading to the altercation and examining CCTV footage installed around the spot to reconstruct the sequence of events.”

“An FIR has been registered under Sections 109 (voluntarily causing simple hurt), 118 (1) (punishes anyone who voluntarily causes bodily pain, disease, or infirmity using dangerous weapons or hazardous means), 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly is guilty of any crime committed by any member), 191 (3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.