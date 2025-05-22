Ludhiana: Bomb threat e-mail creates scare in city

Panic gripped Mini Secretariat and deputy commissioner (DC) office on Wednesday morning after a bomb threat email was received on the official email ID of the DC, claiming the presence of an RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) on the premises. Anti Sabotage teams conducting a search at the Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The police were alerted immediately after the email was received. As a precautionary measure, the entry of the public was temporarily halted.

Police teams, including bomb disposal teams, dog squads and other security personnel, quickly launched a full-scale search operation. The teams scanned every nook and cranny of the complex – including the DC office, regional transport office, education department, police complex, excise and taxation department and court complex besides the parking lots. After a thorough inspection of the entire premises, officials confirmed that the threat was a false alarm.

DC Himanshu Jain confirmed the incident and said, “An email claiming that an RDX-based IED was placed at the DC office was received early this morning around 8.45 am. Although it appeared to be a hoax at first glance, we took no chances and immediately informed the police.”

He added that the police conducted an exhaustive search before allowing employees to enter the building. “After the search was complete and no suspicious object was found, the office resumed normal operations,” DC stated.

The Ludhiana police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. The police officials have assured that strict action will be taken against the person responsible for causing unnecessary panic.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at Division Number 5 police station, stated that no FIR has been registered yet. The police are trying to trace the IP address of the gadget used in sending the e-mail.