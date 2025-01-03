Ludhiana: Buddha Nullah taken up at Vidhan Sabha panel meet

Crucial matters related to Ludhiana’s development and environmental concerns were deliberated upon during a Vidhan Sabha Committee meeting, chaired by Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi. The meeting, held in Chandigarh, brought together officials from the Municipal Corporation (MC), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), PSPCL and other departments. Officials were directed to expedite ongoing projects aimed at mitigating pollution and improving the condition of Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah. (HT Photo)

One of the primary issues discussed was the alarming pollution in the Buddha Nullah. Officials were directed to expedite ongoing projects aimed at mitigating pollution and improving the condition of the waterbody. The chairman emphasised the need for inter-departmental coordination to resolve the long-standing challenges effectively.

The meeting also highlighted the plight of several pending development projects under the LIT. Officials were instructed to identify bottlenecks and ensure timely execution of these initiatives to improve urban infrastructure and civic amenities.

Another significant point raised was the issue of hotels and hospitals in the city that lack adequate parking facilities. Many of these establishments were constructed years ago without adherence to modern urban planning norms. Officials proposed that the state government consider implementing a one-time settlement policy to regularise these properties. Such a policy, they argued, would not only bring these establishments into compliance but also generate revenue for the government.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi emphasised that addressing these issues requires swift action and accountability from all stakeholders. “The problems of Ludhiana, whether related to pollution or pending projects, cannot be ignored. We need collective efforts to ensure sustainable development,” he said.