Ludhiana: Builder-hotelier held for alleged sexual coercion linked to loan

The Sudhar police have arrested a local builder -hotelier for allegedly harassing and coercing a woman into a physical relationship in lieu of waiving a loan, officials said on Thursday. Officials said, the accused will be produced in court, while his mobile phone will be sent for forensic examination. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused, identified as, Brahamdeep Singh Sidhu, allegedly pressured the woman to spend nights with him in exchange for settling a loan of ₹35,000 and also offered her weekly monetary benefits. Officials said the victim faced sustained mental harassment and approached the police, following which senior officers were informed.

The woman further alleged that the accused harassed her at her workplace, leading to the loss of her job. She later informed her husband, after which a formal complaint was lodged at the Sudhar police station.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa and SHO Gurdeep Singh said preliminary investigation has revealed sufficient evidence, including recorded phone conversations between the accused and the complainant. A case has been registered under Sections 75, 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the accused has been arrested.

As per the complaint, the woman had taken a loan from the accused, who runs a finance business, on January 5 and was made to sign a blank cheque and promissory note, with repayment fixed at ₹10,000 per month from March.

However, on March 7, the accused allegedly proposed waiving the loan in exchange for a physical relationship.

Police said the complainant later repaid the entire amount, but the accused allegedly retained her documents and continued to issue threats.

Officials added that the accused will be produced in court, while his mobile phone will be sent for forensic examination and CCTV footage will be collected as part of the probe.