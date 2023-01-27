Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Bulk garbage set on fire, PAC lodges complaint

Ludhiana: Bulk garbage set on fire, PAC lodges complaint

Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

PAC member Kapil Arora said, "It is the responsibility of LIT and MC office to keep a check on the clean and healthy environment of Ludhiana but despite our repeated complaints

Ludhiana based civil society group Public Action Committee (PAC) has lodged a complaint with Ludhiana improvement trust (LIT) and municipal corporation (MC) for setting the organic waste in bulk on fire at Leisure Valley near Sidhwan Canal bridge, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT file photo for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city based civil society group Public Action Committee (PAC) has lodged a complaint with Ludhiana improvement trust (LIT) and municipal corporation (MC) for setting the organic waste in bulk on fire at Leisure Valley near Sidhwan Canal bridge, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana.

The civic body has recently imposed a fine of 25,000 on the authorities of Guru Nanak Public School for setting waste on fire while cleaning Sidhwan Canal.

The PAC member, including Kapil Arora, Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Amandeep Singh Bains, said organic waste in bulk was set on fire for the third time in Leisure Valley. Acting on the issue, the PAC members have accused the contractor engaged to maintain the Leisure Valley.

Kapil Arora said, “It is the responsibility of LIT and MC office to keep a check on the clean and healthy environment of Ludhiana but despite our repeated complaints, no arrangements have been made to decompose the organic waste at Leisure Valley. “

On being contacted, SDO Kirpal Singh confirmed that the Leisure Valley is under development and someone may have set the dry leaf on fire.

