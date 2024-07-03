 Ludhiana: Cases considered for in-principle approval under Right to Business Act - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Cases considered for in-principle approval under Right to Business Act

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 04, 2024 06:08 AM IST

While giving details, DC Sakshi Sawhney informed that one of the major achievements of the policy was the simplified approval procedure of incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s)

A meeting of district-level committee, was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC), Ludhiana, to consider cases for in-principle approval under the Right to Business Act, 2020, for regulatory clearances and providing benefits like electricity duty exemption, stamp duty exemption among others, for setting up their industrial units in Ludhiana.

All the new and expansion/modernisation projects can apply on “Business First” portal and get all regulatory clearances and fiscal incentives online in a time-bound manner. (HT file photo for representation)

While giving details, DC Sakshi Sawhney informed that one of the major achievements of the policy was the simplified approval procedure of incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s). All the new and expansion/modernisation projects can apply on “Business First” portal and get all regulatory clearances and fiscal incentives online in a time-bound manner. The projects up to 10 crore investment in plant and machinery of Industrial and Business Development Policy (IBDP),2017, and projects upto 25 crore of FCI under IBDP, 2022, are approved at district-level committee which is headed by DCs of the districts, she apprised.

She further informed that this will surely boost the morale of the Industry as more industries will come forward to get the benefits of the scheme. The policy has multiple benefits as beside huge fiscal benefits the monitoring of applications are done by the highest authorities of the departments for the various clearances to be given on time, Sawhney said.

