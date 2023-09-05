Ludhiana: Child welfare panel starts probe into teen’s suicide bid, raps police

: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has initiated an investigation into the alleged suicide bid by a city-based teenaged girl due to ‘harassment’ by her parents, reprimanding police for not reporting the matter to it when that happened over a month ago to it. Child welfare panel starts probe into teen’s suicide bid, raps police in Ludhiana. (ht file)

The girl was rescued from her parents’ house in Jammu Colony on September 3 by Juvenile Justice Board member Kamaljeet Kaur. She is currently lodged in a shelter home in the city.

“The girl has been rescued, and her statements have been taken by us. The matter was not brought to us initially when the incident occurred on July 20. It is only through an email that we received the information about it. The police should have informed us, as not bringing it to the notice of the CWC is a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act,” CWC chairperson Gurjeet Singh Romana said.

The panel took the matter in its hands after receiving an email from the girl’s distant relative from Vishwakarma Colony, alleging that no action was taken against the parents of the girl, and a criminal case was not registered by the police.

“When a patient is hospitalised with ailments such as suicide or any life-threatening injuries, the information is sent out to the local police station, and the patient cannot be discharged without written police permission,” the email stated, pleading appropriate action against the hospital for discharging the patient without proper legal procedures.

The girl allegedly attempted suicide on July 20 by slitting her wrist. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Charitable Hospital in Model Town here. The hospital’s medical officer, as per law, informed the local police of the situation. Despite the incident being reported to the police, it went unnoticed and was never brought to the attention of the CWC.

According to sources, the victim, in her written statements to the CWC, revealed a tale of abuse at the hands of her parents, who allegedly desired a male child. She said that her parents subjected her to physical abuse and discriminatory treatment. She also alleged that when she attempted to end her own life, the police did not record her statement.

However, SHO Model Town Gurshinder Kaur refuted the allegations, stating, “We registered a DDR on July 20 and recorded her statement. The matter was not brought before the CWC as the family did not provide documents for age proof like an Aadhar card, so we were unaware of her age and did not approach the CWC.”

The hospital’s records shared with cops, which the Hindustan Times has access to, indicate the victim’s age and other pertinent personal information related to the incident.

