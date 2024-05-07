 Ludhiana: Choked sewerage raises a stink in Dhandari Khurd - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Choked sewerage raises a stink in Dhandari Khurd

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 07, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Residents of Dhandari Khurd are frustrated over choked sewerage causing sewage overflow on roads. Municipal corporation fails to take concrete action despite complaints.

The residents of Dhandari Khurd decried the choked sewerage, hampering their living conditions. The locals have allegedly filed numerous complaints over the years, but the municipal corporation (MC) took no concrete action.

Sewage overflow coming out on a street of Dhandari Khurd area in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Dhandari Khurd residents claimed that the overflowing of sewage on roads has become a common problem, and the administration has done little to resolve the issue.

According to the residents, Dharamshala road in ward number 25 is often flooded with sewage water. The road becomes unusable on Sundays due to discharge of sewage water, which forces the commuters to find alternative routes, the residents added.

The choked sewerage system has caused various issues, including foul odour and the risk of waterborne diseases. A Dhandari Khurd resident, Sukh said, “We have been facing this problem for past 10 years. Despite several visits from leaders and officials, the situation remains unchanged.”

Another resident Harman expressed his frustration over the lack of action from the municipal authorities. He said, “We have been raising this issue for years, but our pleas are being ignored.”

Sub divisional officer Kamal Singh assured the residents. Singh said the municipal corporation is working efficiently to clean the streets and sewerage pipes to prevent further inconvenience to the residents.

The locals shared that a cycle of temporary fixes is followed by the problem resurfacing time and again. Recently, three streets in the area were flooded with sewage water. The situation remained the same for two days. Although, the municipal corporation sent a team to clear the sewage, but some roads are still left as it is, the residents added.

