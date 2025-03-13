Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Class 12 student killed, 2 injured in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 13, 2025 06:16 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Harkirat Singh, a resident of Jalla; His friend Rajdeep Singh, from Majri, suffered serious injuries, while Gursewak Singh, from Ghungarali Rajputan, escaped with minor injuries

A tragic accident in Payal, on Wednesday, claimed the life of a Class 12 student, while two others sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on their way back home from an examination centre.

According to station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar, the three were students at Government Senior Secondary School, Payal. (HT File)
According to station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar, the three were students at Government Senior Secondary School, Payal. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Harkirat Singh, a resident of Jalla. His friend Rajdeep Singh, from Majri, suffered serious injuries, while Gursewak Singh, from Ghungarali Rajputan, escaped with minor injuries.

According to station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar, the three were students at Government Senior Secondary School, Payal. Their computer science examination was held at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir, Dhamot. After the exam, they were heading back to Payal on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit their vehicle.

Harkirat Singh died on the spot. Rajdeep was first taken to Payal and later referred to a hospital in Khanna before being shifted to Sector-32 Hospital in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Gursewak Singh is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Khanna.

The police have traced the truck, and efforts are being made to arrest the driver at the earliest, said SHO Sandeep

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On