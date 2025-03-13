Ludhiana: Class 12 student killed, 2 injured in road mishap

A tragic accident in Payal, on Wednesday, claimed the life of a Class 12 student, while two others sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on their way back home from an examination centre. According to station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar, the three were students at Government Senior Secondary School, Payal. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Harkirat Singh, a resident of Jalla. His friend Rajdeep Singh, from Majri, suffered serious injuries, while Gursewak Singh, from Ghungarali Rajputan, escaped with minor injuries.

According to station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar, the three were students at Government Senior Secondary School, Payal. Their computer science examination was held at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir, Dhamot. After the exam, they were heading back to Payal on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit their vehicle.

Harkirat Singh died on the spot. Rajdeep was first taken to Payal and later referred to a hospital in Khanna before being shifted to Sector-32 Hospital in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Gursewak Singh is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Khanna.

The police have traced the truck, and efforts are being made to arrest the driver at the earliest, said SHO Sandeep