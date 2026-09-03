Man poses as IAS officer in MP's Indore, parties at five-star hotel, leaves without paying bill; arrested
Police arrested a man, 28, who posed as an IAS officer in Indore and left a five-star hotel without paying the bill for a party.
In an elaborate impersonation case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a 28-year-old man posing as an IAS officer left a five-star hotel without paying for a party he hosted. The police have since arrested him.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Parag Saini informed that the accused was identified as Himanshu Panchal, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, according to news agency PTI. Police arrested the accused on Wednesday and booked him under Section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly impersonating a public servant.
Also Read | 14 years later, Panchkula court acquits ex-UT police inspector, three others in Fake IPS officer case
Five-star ruse and a fake IAS officer
The police said that the accused hosted a party at a five-star hotel in Indore for 16 guests.
However, when it was time to pay for the party, Panchal flaunted authority and walked out without settling the bill. He even told the staff that his personal assistant (PA) would clear the bill after two hours.
Also Read | UP: Fake IAS officer marries woman, flees with ₹15 lakh dowry
Fake nameplate, fake designation
At Panchal's rented house in the Lasudia police station area, the police found a fake nameplate outside the house with the name "IAS Raj Soni," designation "District Collector."
However, when the police questioned him, he could not produce any document to verify that he was an IAS officer.
Saini also added that the accused also has a cheating case registered against him in Gujarat. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Also Read | Bihar man poses as IAS officer, claims links to NSA Ajit Doval; cops seize Tesla car, SUV after arrest
Man poses as IAS officer, claims links to NSA
In a separate incident in August, a man allegedly posed as an IAS officer and claimed to have links with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
Following this, he was arrested in Khagaria district of Bihar.
In the course of the investigation, police had recovered a Tesla car, an SUV, and more than 31 litres of imported liquor from his residence.
According to the police, the accused had allegedly been posing as a senior government official and was involved in fraudulent activities in Bihar.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.