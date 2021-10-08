Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Close shave for truck driver as road caves in
The road had been built over a five-decade-old brick sewer line, which could not take the load of the truck and collapsed; the car fell into the pit and had to be pulled out with a crane
Road cave-ins are being increasingly reported across Ludhiana; the truck driver had a narrow escape as the road collapsed. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

It was a close shave for a truck driver after the road caved-in under the weight of his wheat-laden heavy vehicle in Guru Nanak Pura near Kailash Chowk on Wednesday night.

The road had been built over a five-decade-old brick sewer line, which could not take the load of the truck and collapsed. The truck, which fell into the crater thus formed, was pulled out with the help of a crane.

Area councillor Jai Prakash said, “Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and MC staff has been deputed to repair the damaged portion. The movement of traffic was blocked and diverted.”

Water, sewer lines damaged

Prakash said that sewer and water supply lines had been also damaged in the incident and temporary arrangements had been made on Thursday so that the residents are not inconvenienced. “MC teams will take up repair work at night and directions have been issued to repair the road at the earliest,” he said.

Road cave-ins are being increasingly reported across the city. Residents blame old brick sewer lines for the menace. Old sewer lines are still in place in several areas such as the Kaka Marriage Palace Road, Dugri, and Model Town extension. In fact, a motorist had lost his life due to a sudden cave-in on the Kaka Marriage Palace Road in 2011. In 2013, a 80-ft crater had formed near Dhami Eye Hospital after the sewer line collapsed.

