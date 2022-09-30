Ludhiana: Constable, 2 others booked for shooting live-in partner dead with service weapon

A Punjab Police constable and his two accomplices have been booked for shooting his live-in partner dead with his service weapon at their rented accommodation in New Prem Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased, Mandeep Kaur of Ferozepur, who was a nurse, was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where she died during treatment.

The accused cop, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a native of Kohara, who is deputed as a gunman with an additional deputy commissioner rank official, has been booked for murder by Division Number 8 police. The other two suspects include a man, Noni, and an unidentified woman.

He has been booked based on the statement of Rashpal Singh, the victim’s father, who claimed that police were trying to give Sukhwinder a clean chit instead of carrying out a fair investigation.

Police had earlier claimed that Mandeep had committed suicide. They said it was Sukhwinder’s birthday on Wednesday and Mandeep had arranged a surprise party for him at their house and gifted him an expensive mobile phone and a smartwatch.

They added that as Sukhwinder refused to accept the expensive gift, they got into a spat and Mandeep shot herself with the revolver at around 3 am. The constable had informed police and rushed her to the hospital.

Alleging that police’s version had many gaps, Rashpal refuted their claims and alleged that the constable had murdered his daughter.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said things will get clearer after receiving the woman’s postmortem report.

Sukhwinder is married to another woman, but used to live with Mandeep. They had posed as a married couple while taking their house on rent.

The deceased had completed her BSc and used had worked as a nurse at a city hospital. She had left the job a few months ago and started providing health services at patients’ homes.