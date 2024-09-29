Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Couple found dead in cane field in Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 29, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The bodies were discovered by a labourer who was spraying the sugarcane field in Faizgarh village, Khanna, Ludhiana, early in the morning

The bodies of a couple, believed to be originally from Bihar, were found in a sugarcane field in Faizgarh village, Khanna. The couple reportedly had a love marriage a few months ago. According to locals, they were known to be drug addicts and frequently argued with each other. Villagers suspect the couple may have committed suicide, although official confirmation is still pending.

According to the residents of Faizgarh village, Khanna, Ludhiana, the couple often engaged in arguments, and their addiction to drugs was well-known. (HT Photo)
The bodies were discovered by a labourer who was spraying the sugarcane field early in the morning. Shamsher Singh and Darshan Singh, both villagers, informed that the couple had been living in the area for some time. The woman had been residing with her mother near Tibba, Sahnewal. According to the villagers, the couple often engaged in arguments, and their addiction to drugs was well-known. Upon seeing the bodies, the labourer raised an alarm, and the police were called to the scene.

SHO Hardeep Singh from the Sadar Police Station confirmed that the police reached the site as soon as they received the information. The bodies were lying in the field, and their families have been contacted. The police will record their statements before proceeding further. The exact cause of the death will be determined after the post-mortem report.

