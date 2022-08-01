Ludhiana | Court sends accused LIT officials to judicial remand
The district court on Monday turned down the appeal of the vigilance bureau for extending the remand of employees of Ludhiana Improvement Trust booked in an alleged corruption case involving illegal sale of plots.
The court has ordered to send them to jail on judicial remand.
The vigilance bureau sought the remand of the accused, including Sandeep Sharma, personal assistant to chairperson of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar in two different cases. The officials said more arrests in the case are yet to be made.
The vigilance bureau had lodged an FIR against Balasubramanium, his PA Sandeep Sharma, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, SDO Ankit Narang and junior assistant Gaganadeep Goyal on July 28. The court had already issued an arrest warrant against Balasubramaniun, who is on the run.
Earlier, on July 14, the vigilance bureau had arrested executive officer Kuljit Kaur and sales clerk Parveen Kumar for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 for re-allotment of a booth.
According to the vigilance bureau officials, while investigating the bribe case they came to know about the corrupt practices adopted by the former chairperson and other officials.
The vigilance bureau had found the accused had allotted plot number 9-B in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, plot numbers 102, 103, 104, 105, 106-D in Rishi Nagar and plot number 366-B, 140 in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana. The vigilance officer further said those plots were under the local displaced persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, but were allotted to unauthorised persons after accepting bribes.
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
