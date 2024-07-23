Ludhiana: DC calls on young minds to become environmental superheroes

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Monday called on young minds, urging them to protect Mother Earth by planting saplings, saving water, avoiding plastic and safeguarding the environment from pollution for a sustainable future. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during the YCCA programme by Clean Air Punjab in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the youth champion for clean air programme organised by Clean Air Punjab at PAU’s Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Sawhney highlighted that the youth can influence adult attitudes towards the environment and play a key role in preserving the earth. She emphasised that environmental conservation requires collective efforts from everyone, not just the government or administration. She also pointed out that young people can directly influence their family and community members to be more responsible for protecting the environment. She urged young minds to be aware of the positive impact they can make through everyday actions and stressed the importance of ensuring proper upkeep of planted saplings.

Additionally, Sawhney mentioned that the district administration is also planting around 15 lakh saplings during the Wake-up Ludhiana Mission this monsoon. She also commended the students’ participation in the session and their awareness of environmental issues.