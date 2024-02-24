Ludhiana DC: Govt committed to ensure quality education to students

: Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Friday chaired a meeting of the district education development committee (DEDC), emphasising the government’s commitment to prioritise education and ensure every child’s access to quality schooling in Ludhiana. Ludhiana DC noted that 219 children were identified as being out of school during November-December last year. (HT File Photo/ For reference)

During the meeting, Sawhney directed the education department to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every student in the district has access to schools. She underscored the importance of providing quality education to all children, emphasising the government’s pro-poor and progressive education policies.

Highlighting the results of a recent survey conducted by the education department, Sawhney noted that 219 children were identified as being out of school during November-December last year. She instructed officials to expedite their admission to government schools without delay.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed the status of various development projects in schools across the district. Discussions encompassed ongoing construction works, mid-day meal programmes, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), inclusive education for disabled initiatives, UDise surveys, provision of food grains, and sanitation facilities, among others. Emphasis was placed on ensuring that uniforms are procured from self help groups for the upcoming academic session.

Sawhney reiterated that education remains the government’s top priority, with special attention being given to strengthening government schools in Punjab. She stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to empower educational institutions and enhance learning outcomes for students.

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, along with other officials, reflecting the collective commitment to advancing education in Ludhiana.