Ludhiana DC launches I-ASPIRE project for students to pursue dreams

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney launched “I-ASPIRE” project in the district on Wednesday. The project aims to motivate and inspire school students to pursue their dreams. It will connect students from Class 8 to 12 with professionals in their dream fields. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney launched the "I-ASPIRE" project in Ludhiana on Wednesday, March 06, 2024. (HT Photo)

Under the initiative, students will be asked about their career ambitions. Based on their choice, they will be grouped for visits to relevant professionals’ offices including IAS, IPS, PCS, PPS, doctor, scientist and others, DC added. She said the students will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from professionals they dream of emulating by spending a day with them.

DC emphasised that after meeting their role models, students will share their experiences with others in their schools, fostering a culture of dream chasing and inspiration. The goal is to bridge the gap between aspirations and reality by providing students with first-hand exposure to their desired career paths, she added.

DC said that by interacting with professionals, students will gain valuable insights, motivation, and guidance to pursue their dreams with dedication and hard work. The initiative is being spearheaded by District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises Ludhiana. Interested students can contact 77400-01682 for more information and help. Students can also register on https://tinyurl.com/IAlprogram.