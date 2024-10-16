Ludhiana DC office complex sans fire detection system

The deputy commissioner office complex here doesn’t have any detection system to raise alarm in case fire breaks out on the premises. The building, which came up in 1973, has the offices of various departments, such as education and road transport authority and houses a huge record of documents. The DC office complex in Ludhiana, which came up in 1973, has the offices of various departments, such as education and road transport authority and houses a huge record of documents. (Manish/HT)

Though the authorities concerned say the fire detection system is missing since it is an old building, fire safety officials maintain that installation of some level of detection system is possible without any structural changes.

“The National Building Code 2016 mandates all government buildings to maintain proper fire detection system and fighting system. For old buildings, it does say that the structure must not be changed, but a lot could be still done to ensure detection and safety,” said a fire safety official, on the condition of anonymity.

The DC office complex has around 300 fire extinguishers. The fire safety official said though the number is adequate, it can work optimally with detectors. “Fire extinguishers are a first aid response. They can only work effectively in the initial stages of fire. This can at times be noticed by people, but when in case there is no one to see, only detectors can set off an alarm so that the fire can be put out with extinguishers in time,” the official added. The record room of the office complex also doesn’t have any smoke detectors.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amarjeet Bains, confirming that the building lacks detection system, said they were working on improving the fire safety arrangements at the complex. “This is an important point. But the building is quite old. We will look for ways to improve the system within the limit posed by the age of the building,” he said.

So far, the administration hasn’t asked fire safety officials to review the building to check for the scope of installation of a detection and firefighting system. “We are asked only to review their extinguishers from time to time. They replace those in time,” said the fire official.