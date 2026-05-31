Ludhiana DC sets up QRTs in all sub-divisions for monsoon preparedness

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Saturday directed the formation of quick response teams (QRTs) in every sub-division and ordered all departments to complete flood preparedness measures and submit compliance reports before the onset of the monsoon. The health department was asked to maintain stocks of medicines for water-borne and vector-borne diseases. (HT File)

Chairing a review meeting, Jain warned officials against any laxity in preparedness and said negligence would invite action and be reported to higher authorities. He directed departments to ensure close coordination and keep control rooms fully functional to enable a swift response during emergencies.

The QRTs will monitor flood protection works, conduct mock drills, ensure the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), oversee de-silting of Buddha Nullah and inspect sewerage systems and drains along national highways as well as in urban and rural areas.

Teams will include officials from the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, drainage department, PWD, water supply department, transport and health departments, food and civil supplies, PSPCL, MGNREGA, animal husbandry and agriculture departments, NHAI and among other agencies.

The deputy commissioner also ordered inspections of all vulnerable points along the Sutlej River, including upstream and downstream stretches of Buddha Nullah. The municipal corporation, rural development and panchayat department and NHAI were directed to ensure pumping systems at vehicle underpasses and road under bridges remain operational.

The health department was asked to maintain stocks of medicines for water-borne and vector-borne diseases, while the water supply and animal husbandry departments were directed to ensure arrangements for potable water, fodder and veterinary medicines in the event of flooding. “The public must not suffer in any situation,” Jain said.