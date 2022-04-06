Ludhiana | Delay in renewal of trade licences: Councillors oppose hike in fine
Councillors and industry are up in arms against the recent decision taken by the local bodies department to increase the fine on delayed renewal of trade licences to ₹1,000 and imposing additional penalty of ₹100 per day on the delayed payment.
The matter was also highlighted in the meeting held between the Congress councillors and mayor Balkar Sandhu at municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone B office on Tuesday and councillors demanded roll back of the orders.
The councillors said hefty penalties were also imposed by the local bodies department last year, but the finance and contracts committee (F and CC) of MC had kept the decision on the same pending. The officials said a letter has again been received from the state in this regard and the MC is imposing the penalty on renewal of trade license after March 31.
The councillors rued that earlier a nominal fine was imposed for different categories, but now hefty penalties are being imposed due to which the public will also stop getting the licences issued. They stated that even on Tuesday, the MC was asking for ₹2,000 (including penalty and fine) for a trade licence with actual fee of ₹500.
‘Anti-industry’ move
Meanwhile, the Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association also opposed the move. President of the association, Jaswinder Thukral, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the same stating that the industry is already facing a crisis and this will further increase the financial burden on the industry. He termed it as an ‘anti-industry’ decision by the state government.
Meanwhile, mayor Balkar Sandhu said the officials have been directed to stop imposing penalties as of now and they have directed the MC officials to put up the letter which has been sent by the local bodies department. “Next decision will be taken after looking into the directions issued by the department,” mayor said.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
