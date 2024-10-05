Ludhiana: Delivery man succumbs to injuries after assault

After being brutally assaulted by a shopkeeper and his associates in the EWS Colony for not handing over a gas cylinder, the delivery man of a gas agency succumbed to his injuries on Friday late. He was admitted to Civil Hospital. After his death the Division number 7 police lodged a murder case against 10 assailants and arrested two of them. Family members of the victim staging a protest in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Naseem Ansari and his brother Qasumuddin Ansari.

Earlier, the family of the victim on Saturday staged a protest outside Police Station Division Number 7, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The victim Ramesh Kumar, who worked as a delivery man for Avtar Gas Agency, had gone to the EWS Colony to deliver cylinders when he was stopped by Naseem Ansari and Qasumuddin, who allegedly run an illegal gas refilling business. According to the victim’s family, the accused demanded a gas cylinder from Ramesh. As the accused had no booking of a gas cylinder, Ramesh refused. The accused along with their aides assaulted Ramesh and vandalised his vehicle. Severely injured, Ramesh was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Following the incident, the victim’s family members and local residents gathered outside the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO at Division Number 7 Police Station, has registered a case of murder based on the statement of Shamsher Ansari, the manager of Avtar Gas Agency. The accused have been identified as Naseem Ansari, Aftab Ansari, Qasumuddin Ansari, Mahinder, Bittu, and five others, who are yet to be identified.

The SHO said police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the rest of the accused. The police are also investigating the involvement of the accused in illegal gas refilling operations.