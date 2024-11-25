Ludhiana: Despite training, civil hospital staff struggles to operate fire extinguisher

A three-member team of the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) visited the civil hospital for an inspection here on Monday. The team, comprising Dr Ankit Bansal, Dr Hitesh Mahajan and a staff nurse, found that the staff members didn’t know how to use fire extinguishers. Civil hospital staff trying to demonstrate use of fire extinguisher during an inspection in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The team noted that the integrated fire detection and fighting system was not functional yet, therefore it was very important for the staff to know how to use extinguishers. The staff members accepted they had undergone fire safety training though.

While taking a round of the wards, officials found some cameras and lights were out of order. The lift at the mother and child hospital (MCH) was shut as the staff said there was no operator available.

The team members also asked the hospital staff about their problems, if any. “We are checking if everything is as per the rules and if records are maintained properly. We will make a list and send it to the state authorities,” said Dr Bansal. “We will check if all machines are in working condition. If there are a few out of order, we will ask the higher-ups to have them fixed,” he added.

When the team asked the staff to demonstrate the use of fire extinguishers, no one present there could operate. In March this year, the oxygen plant saw a minor blaze incident. The team said that they would form a consolidated report based on their observation and give it to the department.