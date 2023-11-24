Ludhiana district hockey tourney roars back to life after 2 decades

After a hiatus of twenty years, the fervour of competitive hockey returned to the Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with the commencement of the Ludhiana District Hockey Championship. The sporting event, featuring 35 teams, kicked off with intense clash, showcasing four matches on its opening day. Players from Mundian Kalan and Rampur teams in action during the District Hockey Championship in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The highlight of the inaugural day was the intense face-off between Round Glass and Khalsa School, drawing attention and applause from the spectators. The tournament, organised for under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories for both boys and girls, brought together budding talents eager to secure their spot in the state team.

The Ludhiana District Championship took place in the iconic Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, named after the legendary Olympian. The hockey extravaganza witnessed teams battling it out in league matches, displaying a commendable level of enthusiasm and skill on the field.

Olympian Hardeep Singh, alongside Dronacharya Baldev Singh, Hockey Association Ludhiana Secretary Ajay Pal Singh Punia, attended the inaugural ceremony as special guests. The event’s chief guest, Tony Sandhu from Canada, announced prestigious awards for the young talents— the Swaran Singh Sandhu Hockey Gold Cup for boys and the Mata Ranjot Kaur Grewal Gold Cup for girls.

Results of day 1

Day one’s matches were saw under-14 category witnessing Mundian Kala’s domination over HTC Rampur with an impressive 10-0 victory, while Chacharali secured a 4-0 win against Khalsa School Ludhiana. In the under-17 category, Mundian Kalan continued its winning streak, defeating HTC Rampur 7-0. Under-19 matches showcased DAV Pakhowal Road’s prowess as they triumphed over Sacred Heart School, BRS Nagar, with a 7-0 scoreline.